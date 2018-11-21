Photos of the Week: Thailand Skywalk, Chernobyl Deer, Laser Garden

Black Friday snowflakes, turkeys at the White House, the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro, F-35As in Utah, immigrants in transit through Mexico, protests in Chile, England, Sri Lanka, and Greece, the reopening of Cincinnati's historic Union Terminal, a volcanic eruption in Guatemala, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, and much more

Most Recent

    That Escalated Quickly: Putting the Fun in Funiculars

    Since the 1860s, these intriguing counterbalanced cable railways have been built on mountaintops for tourists, on hillsides for mines, and in cities for public transport.

    The Animals of California’s Devastating Camp Fire

    Images of the pets, working animals, and wildlife that have become victims, evacuees, rescuers, and comforters after California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire

    Photos of the Week: Metal Bull, First Snow, Raging Wildfires

    A fireworks festival in Burma, political turmoil in Sri Lanka, starlings over Rome, an Allosaurus in Paris, wintry scenes in northern China, and much more

    Dizzying Heights: Vertical Tourism in China

    Chinese developers have opened a series of new tourist attractions in some very lofty places. Glass-bottomed bridges, cliffside walkways, observation decks, and more

