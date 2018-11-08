Photos of the Week: Midterm Elections, Flaming Barrels, Diwali Lanterns

A visit to the Swiss Museum of Transport, NATO soldiers on patrol in Afghanistan, a giant’s house in Russia, new advances in powered exoskeleton technology, Californians mourn the victims of a mass shooting as they brace for destructive wildfires, autumn colors pass their peak in the North, Victoria’s Secret holds a fashion show in New York City, Bonfire Night across England, observing the centenary of the end of World War I, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • 11:36 AM ET
    • 24 Photos

    A Wind-Whipped Wildfire Ravages Paradise, California

    Within 24 hours, the Camp Fire has burned more than 20,000 acres, and has virtually destroyed the town of Paradise.

  • Gregory Boissy / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 8, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Blue-Wave Photos

    I’ve been hearing a lot about a “blue wave” in the news lately, so I thought I should do my best to cover this tidal force with news photos.

  • Matt Dunham / AP
    • In Focus
    • Nov 7, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Preparing for the Centenary of the End of World War I

    This Sunday, November 11, 2018, will mark the passing of 100 years since the end of World War I.

  • Eric Cabanis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 5, 2018
    • 14 Photos

    Toulouse Becomes a Labyrinth for La Machine’s Giant Spider and Minotaur

    For the first four days of November, Toulouse, France, became a labyrinth, home to a street-theater performance by a massive robotic spider and a 50-ton Minotaur.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. It’s Probably Too Late to Stop Mueller
  2. The Legal Precedent That Could Protect Jim Acosta’s Credentials
  3. The Day of Fate
  4. Will the Left Go Too Far?
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s War on Gerrymandering Is Just Beginning
  6. How Mueller Could Defend the Russia Investigation From Interference
  7. Outlaw King Picks Up Where Braveheart Left Off
  8. A Narcotics Officer Ends His War on Drugs
  9. Trump’s Interference With Science Is Unprecedented
  10. If Everyone Left the International Space Station
Back to Top