Photos of the Week: Metal Bull, First Snow, Raging Wildfires

- / AFP / Getty In Focus

30 Photos Dizzying Heights: Vertical Tourism in China Chinese developers have opened a series of new tourist attractions in some very lofty places. Glass-bottomed bridges, cliffside walkways, observation decks, and more

Charles Platiau / Reuters In Focus

34 Photos The Ubiquity of Smartphones, as Captured by Photographers The total number of smartphone users worldwide will reach an estimated 3 billion this year—here’s a look at the visual landscape.

Todd Kennedy In Focus

15 Photos The 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest A selection of entries from this year’s competition, which is open for submissions until November 15