Photos of the Week: Giant Minotaur, Spooky Streets, Duck Boats

A gull swims through a flooded Venetian piazza, a different bird lands on a head in Zimbabwe, Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations, political rallies in the U.S. and Brazil, mourning in Pittsburgh, the Red Sox bring the World Series trophy home, Central American migrants continue their trip north through Mexico, a giant military exercise in Norway, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Muhammed Enes Yildirim / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 1, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    Scenes From Halloween 2018

    As the costumes are put away, the decorations taken down, and candy wrappers gathered from every corner of the house, I thought it would be fun to take one last look at this year’s fun and creepy Halloween celebrations.

  • Amit Dave / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 31, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: The 15 Tallest Statues in the World

    Images of the 15 tallest statues in the world as of today, plus five bonus photos of some more famous—if smaller—colossal monuments

  • Stefano Mazzola / Awakening / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 30, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    Acqua Alta, or Venice Underwater

    Photos of Venice, Italy, during a period of near-record flooding

  • Anatolii Stepanov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 29, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    The Spirit of Halloween 2018

    A look at some spooky (and fun) pre-Halloween festivities this year from South Korea, across the U.S., Ukraine, Japan, England, Singapore, Ireland, and more

