Photos of the Week: Foggy Skies, Wayward Boar, Mars Landing

The “Angel of Knives” in England, tree canopy tours in Ghana, soldiers on patrol in Ukraine, Christmas displays across Europe and the U.S., wildfires in Australia,
protests in Colombia, Turkey, and Belgium, and much more.

  • Ali Atmaca / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 29, 2018
    • 18 Photos

    Companionable Capybaras

    Images of capybaras young and old, in the wilds of South America, in safari parks in Europe, hot springs in Japan, and elsewhere, often pictured with a friend or two

  • Manish Swarup / AP
    • In Focus
    • Nov 28, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    The Pontoon Bridges That Carry Millions at Kumbh Mela

    Authorities in Allahabad, India, are expecting approximately 100 million visitors over the 48-day Ardh Kumbh Mela festival starting on January 15, 2019, and 22 temporary pontoon bridges are being built to handle the traffic.

  • Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 26, 2018
    • 16 Photos

    A Weekend in a Prison Cell to Escape Modern Life

    A mock prison facility in South Korea has been locking up paying “inmates” for brief stays in simple cells since 2013.

  • Gregory Bull / AP
    • In Focus
    • Nov 23, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Thailand Skywalk, Chernobyl Deer, Laser Garden

    Black Friday snowflakes, turkeys at the White House, the reopening of Cincinnati's historic Union Terminal, a volcanic eruption in Guatemala, and much more

