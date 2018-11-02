Toulouse Becomes a Labyrinth for La Machine’s Giant Spider and Minotaur

For the first four days of November, the streets of Toulouse, France, were transformed into a performance space for the massive robotic puppets Ariane and Asterion. The giant spider and 50-ton Minotaur were featured in the French street-theater company La Machine’s multiday show Le Gardien du Temple. Live music accompanied the giants as La Machine performers guided them through the “labyrinth” formed by the streets of Toulouse. Here, from the Agence France-Presse photographer Eric Cabanis, a few shots of the show and some of the more than 600,000 audience members.

