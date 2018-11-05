Preparing for the Centenary of the End of World War I

This Sunday, November 11, 2018, will mark the passing of 100 years since the end of World War I—the “war to end all wars.” In 1918, on “the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,” in a forest near the French city of Compiègne, French, British, and German leaders met and signed an armistice that officially ended a horrific conflict that claimed the lives of more than 16 million people over four years. Earlier this month, Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, inaugurated a series of commemorations of the centenary, combining messages of remembrance with warnings about the recent growth of nationalism in the world. Also, be sure to see the Fading Battlefields of World War I.

