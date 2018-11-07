I’ve been hearing a lot about a “blue wave” in the news lately, so it occurred to me that I should do my best to cover this tidal force with news photos. The images below capture some spectacular rides and wipeouts, as people try their hardest to navigate these massive waves and avoid washing out.
Blue-Wave Photos
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.