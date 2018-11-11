The 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

National Geographic Magazine’s annual photo contest is still open for entries for just a couple of more days, with the deadline for submissions coming up on November 15, 2018. The Grand Prize Winner this year will receive $5,000—all winners to be announced in December. The folks at National Geographic were once more kind enough to let me choose among the contest entries so far and share them here with you. Captions written by the individual photographers, lightly edited for content.


Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

