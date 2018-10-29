High tides and strong winds brought an exceptional acqua alta, or high water, to Venice, Italy, over the past few days. Though flooding is not uncommon in Venice, the high water level yesterday was just over 5 feet (156 cm), one of the highest marks ever recorded. Schools and hospitals were closed, but tourists did their best to navigate the flooded squares and alleys as they always have.
Acqua Alta, or Venice Under Water
