Acqua Alta, or Venice Under Water

High tides and strong winds brought an exceptional acqua alta, or high water, to Venice, Italy, over the past few days. Though flooding is not uncommon in Venice, the high water level yesterday was just over 5 feet (156 cm), one of the highest marks ever recorded. Schools and hospitals were closed, but tourists did their best to navigate the flooded squares and alleys as they always have.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Anatolii Stepanov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 29, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    The Spirit of Halloween 2018

    A look at some spooky (and fun) pre-Halloween festivities this year from South Korea, across the U.S., Ukraine, Japan, England, Singapore, Ireland, and more

  • Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 26, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Steam Train, Sheep Parade, Golden Rock

    A sailing festival in the Persian Gulf, Central American immigrants head toward the U.S. border in Mexico, the Invictus Games under way in Australia, pumpkins for gorillas in the London Zoo, and much more

  • Christophe Simon / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 24, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Browsing the Stacks: A Photo Appreciation of Libraries

    Today, a visual feast—glimpses of libraries big and small, new and old, from across the globe

  • Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 22, 2018
    • 38 Photos

    Photos of the Central American Immigrant Caravan

    Photographs of the U.S.-bound caravan of Central American immigrants over its first 10 days, from Honduras to Mexico, and some of the difficult paths taken by those involved

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Mueller Wants the FBI to Look at a Scheme to Discredit Him
  2. The Biggest Story of the Midterms Is One the Democrats Aren’t Telling
  3. The Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger Language of Dieting
  4. The Citizenship Clause Means What It Says
  5. Everything You Wear Is Athleisure
  6. The Fourteenth Amendment Can’t Be Revoked by Executive Order
  7. The Jews of Pittsburgh Bury Their Dead
  8. The Fetishization of Mr. Rogers’s ‘Look for the Helpers’
  9. What I Learned About Life at My 30th College Reunion
  10. The Hosts of Pod Save America Are Embracing the ‘Partisan’ Label
Back to Top