Photos of the Week: Virtual Parish, Drone Tourism, Rock Santa

A royal visit to Australia, a “Cat Beauty Fest” in Turkey, the 182-meter-tall Statue of Unity in India, “Sculpture by the Sea” in Australia, artwork in Bangkok, a Napoleonic-battle reenactment in Spain, marijuana legalization in Canada, fall colors in Japan and Europe, Ironman championships in Hawaii, a Wushu Festival in China, and much more.

