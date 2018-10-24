Photos of the Week: Steam Train, Sheep Parade, Golden Rock

A sailing festival in the Persian Gulf, early preparations for Kumbh Mela in India, a vintage-plane crash in California, a German castle overlooking the Rhine, a terrible train accident in Taiwan, Central American immigrants head toward the U.S. border in Mexico, the Invictus Games under way in Australia, President Donald Trump campaigns for Ted Cruz in Texas, pumpkins for gorillas in the London Zoo, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Christophe Simon / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 24, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Browsing the Stacks: A Photo Appreciation of Libraries

    Today, a visual feast—glimpses of libraries big and small, new and old, from across the globe

  • Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 22, 2018
    • 38 Photos

    Photos of the Central American Immigrant Caravan

    Photographs of the U.S.-bound caravan of Central American immigrants over its first 10 days, from Honduras to Mexico, and some of the difficult paths taken by those involved

  • Toru Hanai / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 19, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Virtual Parish, Drone Tourism, Rock Santa

    A royal visit to Australia, a Napoleonic-battle reenactment in Spain, marijuana legalization in Canada, fall colors in Japan and Europe, and much more

  • Henry Nicholls / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 18, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    Images of the Season: Fall Is in the Air, Part 2

    One last look at my favorite season of the year, with more autumnal images from across the Northern Hemisphere

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Megyn Kelly’s Inevitable Downfall
  2. The Main Suspect Behind an Ominous Spike in a Polio-like Illness
  3. A President Who Condones Political Violence
  4. What I Learned About Life at My 30th College Reunion
  5. Trump Wants to Be President of a One-Party State
  6. The Myth of ‘Dumbing Down’
  7. Megyn Kelly’s Original Sin
  8. Iranian Propaganda Targeted Americans With Tom Hanks
  9. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  10. Photos of the Week: Steam Train, Sheep Parade, Golden Rock
Back to Top