Photos of the Week: Sea Monsters, Hawaiian Sunrise, Cosmodrome Camels

A seal pup in Wales, a luxury hotel in a quarry pit in Shanghai, horse racing in Cambodia, space-suit testing in a cave on a tropical island, dancers in Tanzania,  damage from Hurricane Michael in Florida, human towers in Catalonia, Swiss fighter aircraft in the Alps, and much more.

