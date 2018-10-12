More Photos of the Incredible Devastation Left by Hurricane Michael

Authorities are now saying at least 18 deaths have been caused by Hurricane Michael across four states. Michael crashed into the Florida Panhandle on October 10 as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph. One of the hardest-hit towns was Florida’s Mexico Beach, southeast of Panama City, where entire neighborhoods appear to have been erased by the ferocious winds—the debris of the structures scattered far inland among boats and shattered trees. Below, recent photographs from Mexico Beach, Panama City, and neighboring towns, as the full extent of the damage wrought by Michael becomes clearer.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • U.S. National Park Service / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 12, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sea Monsters, Hawaiian Sunrise, Cosmodrome Camels

    A seal pup in Wales, a luxury hotel in a quarry pit in Shanghai, space-suit testing on a tropical island, damage from Hurricane Michael in Florida, Swiss fighter aircraft in the Alps, and much more

  •
    • In Focus
    • Oct 11, 2018
    • 24 Photos

    Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2018

    Some of the winning and honored images from the 2018 Small World Photomicrography Competition

  • Gerald Herbert / AP
    • In Focus
    • Oct 11, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Photos From the Aftermath of Hurricane Michael

    Michael is the strongest storm to hit Florida in 80 years, and the most powerful to ever strike its panhandle region.

  • Christopher Furlong / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 10, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    The Final Appearance of the Giant Puppets of Royal de Luxe

    Images of the giants in Royal de Luxe performances over the years, from England, Mexico, Germany, Chile, and France

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Americans Strongly Dislike PC Culture
  2. The Little College Where Tuition Is Free and Every Student Is Given a Job
  3. Trees Could Change the Climate More Than Scientists Thought
  4. A Fatal Abandonment of American Leadership
  5. Kanye West’s Quixotic Quest
  6. Does Anyone Still Take Both Sexual Assault and Due Process Seriously?
  7. A Russian Mail-Order Bride and a Jaw-Dropping Twist
  8. How the Ballpoint Pen Killed Cursive
  9. What Manatees Do During Hurricane Season
  10. Hubble’s Hardware Woes and the Painful Era of Aging Spacecraft
Back to Top