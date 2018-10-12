More Photos of the Incredible Devastation Left by Hurricane Michael

Authorities are now saying at least 18 deaths have been caused by Hurricane Michael across four states. Michael crashed into the Florida Panhandle on October 10 as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph. One of the hardest-hit towns was Florida’s Mexico Beach, southeast of Panama City, where entire neighborhoods appear to have been erased by the ferocious winds—the debris of the structures scattered far inland among boats and shattered trees. Below, recent photographs from Mexico Beach, Panama City, and neighboring towns, as the full extent of the damage wrought by Michael becomes clearer.