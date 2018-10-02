Indonesia’s disaster response agency now says the death toll from the September 28 earthquake and tsunami has risen to more than 1,400, with another 2,500 injured. Aid and supplies are starting to arrive in some harder-hit areas near the town of Palu. Rescue teams are still searching for possible survivors, as some 200,000 quake-affected residents face critical shortages of food, water, and fuel. Now that some time has passed, photographers have been able to visit some of the more inaccessible and devastated areas, including a neighborhood where hundreds of homes were swept away as the ground beneath them turned into a vast mudslide caused by liquefaction, due to the shaking of the earthquake.
More Images From Indonesia’s Devastating Earthquake and Tsunami
