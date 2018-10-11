Photos From the Aftermath of Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael crashed into Florida on October 10 as a powerful Category 4 storm—the third-most powerful hurricane ever to strike the U.S. mainland. With sustained winds of 155 mph, Michael is the strongest storm to hit Florida in 80 years, and the most powerful to ever strike its panhandle region. Trees were stripped bare, toppled, and splintered; railroad cars were blown off the tracks; houses and buildings were torn and battered; and neighborhoods were left flooded as the storm passed through. Florida residents up and down the coast near Panama City are now assessing the damage, as Michael, now a tropical storm, pushes north into Georgia and the Carolinas.

Most Recent

