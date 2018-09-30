A Photo Trip to the Yucatán Peninsula

The Yucatán is a 70,000-square-mile peninsula in southern Mexico, rich with history and life. Its beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean have become huge tourist draws, while inland, Maya archaeological sites are still being discovered, some dating back to the fifth century A.D. The underlying landscape is almost entirely made of limestone, and is punctuated by caverns and occasional sinkholes that have filled with water, called cenotes, sought out by swimmers and cave divers. Gathered below, a handful of images of Mexico’s Yucatán, from jungle pyramids to peaceful beaches and more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Antara Foto Agency / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 30, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    Photos From the Deadly Earthquake and Tsunami in Indonesia

    On September 28, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, triggering a localized tsunami, killing hundreds.

  • Win McNamee / Pool via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 28, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Norway Surf, Monkey Drummer, Underwater Offense

    Continued flooding from Hurricane Florence, a water landing in Micronesia, fall colors in Wales, preserving a Communist monument in Bulgaria, emotional confirmation hearings in Washington, and much more

  • Hagen Hopkins / Getty for World of WearableArt
    • In Focus
    • Sep 27, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    Scenes From the World of WearableArt Competition

    A sample of some of the amazing works of wearable art shown over the past few years at the WOW international design competition in Wellington, New Zealand

  • Clive Mason / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 25, 2018
    • 15 Photos

    Sparks Fly on F1 Racetracks

    In 2015, a rule change in Formula One racing brought titanium skid blocks back, in turn bringing about the return of the occasional bright rooster tail of sparks.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Brett Kavanaugh Is Patient Zero
  2. The Republican Party Abandons Conservatism
  3. Trump Is Winning on Trade
  4. Here’s Why White Women Are Abandoning the GOP
  5. Dear Therapist: My Husband Doesn’t Want to Have Sex Anymore
  6. The Fraught Language of Adoption
  7. ‘I Got Into Yale’ Isn’t a Moral Defense
  8. This Was Never About Finding Out the Truth
  9. The Pernicious Double Standards Around Brett Kavanaugh’s Drinking
  10. Even If You Hate Zuckerberg Now, You’ll Love Him Later
Back to Top