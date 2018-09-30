A Photo Trip to the Yucatán Peninsula

The Yucatán is a 70,000-square-mile peninsula in southern Mexico, rich with history and life. Its beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean have become huge tourist draws, while inland, Maya archaeological sites are still being discovered, some dating back to the fifth century A.D. The underlying landscape is almost entirely made of limestone, and is punctuated by caverns and occasional sinkholes that have filled with water, called cenotes, sought out by swimmers and cave divers. Gathered below, a handful of images of Mexico’s Yucatán, from jungle pyramids to peaceful beaches and more.