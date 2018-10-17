Images of the Season: Fall Is in the Air, Part 2

One last look at my favorite season of the year, with more autumnal images from across the Northern Hemisphere. Harvests, festivals, migrations, winter preparations, and, of course, the colorful leaves. Today’s collection features photographs from Scotland, Switzerland, France, Russia, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Turkey, Austria, the Czech Republic, China, and the United States.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 17, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Robots at Work and Play

    Recent images of robotic technology around the world

  • © Google
    • In Focus
    • Oct 16, 2018
    • 39 Photos

    Seven Square Miles

    Snapshots from Google Earth, all rectangles of the same size and scale, approximately three and a half miles wide by two miles tall—showing seven square miles of the varied surface of our planet in each view

  • Mark Wallheiser / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 13, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    More Photos of the Incredible Devastation Left by Hurricane Michael

    Recent photographs from Mexico Beach, Panama City, and neighboring Florida towns, as the full extent of the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael becomes clearer.

  • U.S. National Park Service / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 12, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sea Monsters, Hawaiian Sunrise, Cosmodrome Camels

    A seal pup in Wales, a luxury hotel in a quarry pit in Shanghai, space-suit testing on a tropical island, damage from Hurricane Michael in Florida, Swiss fighter aircraft in the Alps, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Heidi Cruz Didn’t Plan for This
  2. Kamala Harris’s Trump-Size Tax Plan
  3. How Manhattan Became a Rich Ghost Town
  4. Women in the U.S. Can Now Get Safe Abortions by Mail
  5. I’m Not Leaving the Republican Party
  6. A World-Class Airport for the End of the World
  7. Was Gary Hart Set Up?
  8. The Man Who Broke Politics
  9. The 2018 Midterms Are All About Trump
  10. The Harvard Trial Doesn’t Matter
Back to Top