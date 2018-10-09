The Final Appearance of the Giant Puppets of Royal de Luxe

The French street-theatre company Royal de Luxe has presented multiday outdoor performances featuring their giant marionettes for millions of people around the world for more than 20 years. Their current cast of puppets—Big Giant, Little Giantess, Xolo the Dog, Giant Grandmother, and Little Boy Giant—have just been retired, following their final performance last week in Liverpool, England. The BBC reports that the Royal de Luxe artistic director Jean-Luc Courcoult has decided to “end the saga of the Giants,” but he says the group has plans for a new show “involving a silverback gorilla.” Gathered here are images of the giants in Royal de Luxe performances over the years, from England, Mexico, Germany, Chile, and France.