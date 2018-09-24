Sparks Fly on F1 Racetracks

In 2015, a change in Formula One racing regulations brought titanium skid blocks back to the cars, in turn bringing about the return of the occasional bright rooster tail of sparks on the track. The rule was mostly changed for safety reasons, but also to reintroduce some visual aesthetics—the sparks can be beautiful. According to a story by the BBC, some drivers love the sparks not just for the spectacle, but also because they can create a distraction to drivers behind them, even making burn marks in their visors. For the past few years, sports photographers have been having fun with these showers of light and fast-moving vehicles, and I thought I’d share some of my favorite shots here today.

