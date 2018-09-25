Scenes From the World of Wearable Art Competition

For the past 30 years, the World of WearableArt (WOW) international design competition has been held in Wellington, New Zealand. The event has grown substantially, and now designers of diverse backgrounds from around the world come to New Zealand to showcase their creations before as many as 60,000 visitors. WOW 2018 opens today, and runs through October 14. Below, a sample of some of the amazing works of wearable art shown over the past few years.