Scenes From the World of Wearable Art Competition

For the past 30 years, the World of WearableArt (WOW) international design competition has been held in Wellington, New Zealand. The event has grown substantially, and now designers of diverse backgrounds from around the world come to New Zealand to showcase their creations before as many as 60,000 visitors. WOW 2018 opens today, and runs through October 14. Below, a sample of some of the amazing works of wearable art shown over the past few years.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Clive Mason / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 25, 2018
    • 15 Photos

    Sparks Fly on F1 Racetracks

    In 2015, a rule change in Formula One racing brought titanium skid blocks back, in turn bringing about the return of the occasional bright rooster tail of sparks.

  • Alexandra Beier / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 24, 2018
    • 22 Photos

    Oktoberfest 2018: Photos From the Opening Weekend

    The 185th Oktoberfest beer festival opened in Munich this weekend, and organizers are expecting more than 6 million visitors over the next two weeks.

  • Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 21, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Grassy Biker, Welsh Surfer, Chilean Pups

    A White Walker roams Northern Ireland, flooding threatens parts of the U.S. and Mali, a Japanese satellite visits an asteroid, American bison are raised in Mexico, and much more

  • Mahmud Hams / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 20, 2018
    • 40 Photos

    Photos: 25 Fridays of Protest in Gaza

    For nearly six months now, Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip have been staging weekly demonstrations along the border between Gaza and Israel—protests they call the “Great March of Return.”

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Kavanaugh Prosecutor Is Asking a Baffling Line of Questions
  2. He’s Going to Get Reelected, Isn’t He?
  3. Why Is Everyone So Unfair to Donald Trump?
  4. What Mark Judge’s Absence Reveals
  5. Christine Blasey Ford Is Her Own Expert Witness
  6. The 10 Most Astonishing Moments in Trump’s Press Conference
  7. The Seven Most Striking Moments From the Kavanaugh Hearing
  8. The Fear Driving Conservative Support for Kavanaugh
  9. Chuck Grassley Keeps Interrupting the Kavanaugh-Ford Hearing
  10. Kamala Harris to Christine Blasey Ford: 'I Believe You’
Back to Top