Photos: The Aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut

Typhoon Mangkhut, also known as Ompong in the Philippines, began forming in the Pacific Ocean 10 days ago and quickly intensified to a Category 5–equivalent super typhoon with sustained winds of 125 miles an hour by September 11. Its path took it westward, across the Philippines, then into Hong Kong and southeastern China, where it has now been downgraded to a tropical storm after tearing up villages and cities, flooding coastlines and plains, and causing massive landslides. At least 50 people are known to have been killed by Mangkhut so far, most in the Philippines. Reuters reports that China’s meteorological administration said Mangkhut was one of the 10 biggest storms to hit southeastern China since 1949.