Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has now weakened to a tropical depression, and forecasters are warning of continued heavy rainfall and flooding still to come. When the hurricane came ashore on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said it had sustained winds of 90 mph, and a reported 11 deaths have been blamed on the storm. Utility crews are out in force today, working to restore power to the more than one million houses that lost electricity during landfall. Gathered here, a collection of images of the immediate aftermath of Florence.