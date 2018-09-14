Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has now weakened to a tropical depression, and forecasters are warning of continued heavy rainfall and flooding still to come. When the hurricane came ashore on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said it had sustained winds of 90 mph, and a reported 11 deaths have been blamed on the storm. Utility crews are out in force today, working to restore power to the more than one million houses that lost electricity during landfall. Gathered here, a collection of images of the immediate aftermath of Florence.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Anupam Nath / AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 14, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Robotic Arms, Sheepdog Trials, Giant Carrot

    Hurricane Florence reaches the Carolinas, Vostok 2018 military exercises in Siberia, a dinosaur in North Korea, scenes from New York Fashion Week, and much more

  • Alexander Gerst / ESA / NASA
    • In Focus
    • Sep 12, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Preparing for Hurricane Florence

    More than a million people are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Florence slowly approaches the coast of North and South Carolina.

  • Gary Hershorn / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 11, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    From Cornerstone to Skyscraper: One World Trade Center

    A look at the construction and development of the new One World Trade Center, from cornerstone to present day, and how it has changed the skyline of New York City

  • Ng Han Guan / AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 10, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Mass Games and Parades: North Korea Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

    Yesterday, to mark its 70th birthday, North Korea held a military parade, put on a massive show with its first “mass games” in five years, and finished with a torchlight parade.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. A Warning From Europe: The Worst Is Yet to Come
  2. Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Florence
  3. How to Live Better, According to Nietzsche
  4. America Is Living James Madison’s Nightmare
  5. Throw Your Children’s Art Away
  6. America Needs an Entirely New Foreign Policy for the Trump Age
  7. The Cartoon That Captures the Damaged American Male
  8. Americans Aren’t Practicing Democracy Anymore
  9. The Phantom Reckoning
  10. Breaking Faith
Back to Top