Photos: Preparing for Hurricane Florence

While Hurricane Florence appears to have slowed somewhat on its approach toward the southern coast of North Carolina, forecasts are now predicting patterns that may cause the storm to stall along the shoreline, possibly spinning in place for days and dropping up to three feet of rain in some areas. More than a million people are under evacuation orders across a broad swath of the East Coast, and they have been busy preparing their homes, packing their valuables, and making their way out of town. Florence is now expected to make landfall sometime on Saturday, near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.