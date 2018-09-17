Photos: Pet Rescues in the Wake of Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence passes out of the area, the floodwaters from the record rainfall continue to threaten some parts of North and South Carolina, with major rivers expected to reach their peak flood levels in the next few hours or days. For much of the past week, residents have been evacuating or fleeing from Florence, many of them carrying their beloved furry companions. Dogs, cats, and other animals that were left behind, or were caught in the storm, are now being rescued and cared for by owners, neighbors, and first responders.