Photos of the Week: Robotic Arms, Sheepdog Trials, Giant Carrot

Hurricane Florence reaches the Carolinas, Vostok 2018 military exercises in Siberia, multiple house fires in suburban Massachusetts, pedal car racing in England, ballet in the streets of Mexico City, a dinosaur in North Korea, a pilgrimage to catch fish on Spain’s Gran Canaria, scenes from New York Fashion Week, and much more.

