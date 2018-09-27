Photos of the Week: Norway Surf, Monkey Drummer, Underwater Offense

Continued flooding from Hurricane Florence, colorful festivals in India, a water landing in Micronesia, fall colors in Wales, preserving a Communist monument in Bulgaria, spiderwebs cover a Greek shoreline, emotional confirmation hearings in Washington, D.C., a wedding in Yosemite National Park, Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia, and much more

Most Recent

  • Hagen Hopkins / Getty for World of WearableArt
    • In Focus
    • Sep 27, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    Scenes From the World of WearableArt Competition

    A sample of some of the amazing works of wearable art shown over the past few years at the WOW international design competition in Wellington, New Zealand

  • Clive Mason / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 25, 2018
    • 15 Photos

    Sparks Fly on F1 Racetracks

    In 2015, a rule change in Formula One racing brought titanium skid blocks back, in turn bringing about the return of the occasional bright rooster tail of sparks.

  • Alexandra Beier / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 24, 2018
    • 22 Photos

    Oktoberfest 2018: Photos From the Opening Weekend

    The 185th Oktoberfest beer festival opened in Munich this weekend, and organizers are expecting more than 6 million visitors over the next two weeks.

  • Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 21, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Grassy Biker, Welsh Surfer, Chilean Pups

    A White Walker roams Northern Ireland, flooding threatens parts of the U.S. and Mali, a Japanese satellite visits an asteroid, American bison are raised in Mexico, and much more

