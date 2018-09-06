Supreme Court confirmation hearings and protests in Washington, D.C., a military dance in China, a tattoo expo in Russia, the West Indian Day Parade in New York, an ice cave in a French glacier, earthquake-triggered landslides in Japan, a 3-D-printed Egyptian-cat-mummy skeleton, red peppers in Turkey, a protest in Greece, a devastating fire in the National Museum of Brazil, and much more
Photos of the Week: Hovercraft Racing, Mud Wallow, Balls of Fire
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.