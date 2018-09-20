A White Walker roams Northern Ireland; mass performances take place in Mexico and North Korea; Chinese tourists dine in a cliffside restaurant; Cher performs in New Zealand; the sun rises over Japan; flooding threatens parts of the U.S. and Mali; artworks are displayed in England, Italy, and Turkey; a Japanese satellite visits an asteroid; American bison are raised in Mexico; and much more
Photos of the Week: Grassy Biker, Welsh Surfer, Chilean Pups
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.