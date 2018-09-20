Photos of the Week: Grassy Biker, Welsh Surfer, Chilean Pups

A White Walker roams Northern Ireland; mass performances take place in Mexico and North Korea; Chinese tourists dine in a cliffside restaurant; Cher performs in New Zealand; the sun rises over Japan; flooding threatens parts of the U.S. and Mali; artworks are displayed in England, Italy, and Turkey; a Japanese satellite visits an asteroid; American bison are raised in Mexico; and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

  • Mahmud Hams / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 20, 2018
    • 40 Photos

    Photos: 25 Fridays of Protest in Gaza

    For nearly six months now, Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip have been staging weekly demonstrations along the border between Gaza and Israel—protests they call the “Great March of Return.”

  • Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 19, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    Studying Greenland’s Ice to Understand Climate Change

    Lucas Jackson, a photographer with Reuters, recently joined a team of scientists studying Greenland’s ice sheet and glaciers.

  • Jonathan Drake / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 18, 2018
    • 24 Photos

    Photos: Pet Rescues in the Wake of Hurricane Florence

    Dogs, cats, and other animals that were left behind, or caught in the storm, are being rescued and cared for by owners, neighbors, and first responders.

  • Zhang Zhou / VCG via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 17, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    Photos: The Aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut

    Images of the immediate effects of the monster storm in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and parts of southeastern China

