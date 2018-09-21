Oktoberfest 2018: Photos From the Opening Weekend

The 185th Oktoberfest beer festival opened in Munich this weekend, and organizers are expecting more than 6 million visitors over the next two weeks—the last keg will be tapped on October 7. The Bavarian beer festival, the largest in the world, is held on Munich’s Theresienwiese, a large open space just southwest of the city center. In 2018, the average price one can expect to pay for a one-liter mug of beer at Oktoberfest is 11.24 euros ($13.22). Gathered here are some of the scenes from the opening weekend of Oktoberfest 2018.