Images of the Destruction Left by Typhoon Jebi in Japan

On September 4, Typhoon Jebi, the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years, tore through the western part of the country with heavy rain and violent winds. Ships and vehicles were tossed about, buildings were damaged, and the area’s main international airport was flooded. At least 11 deaths have been blamed on the typhoon so far, and Kansai International Airport remains closed indefinitely, leaving thousands stranded.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Leo Correa / AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 4, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    In Photos: The Smoldering Remains of Brazil's National Museum

    Photos from the scene of a fire that burned through the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, destroying countless artifacts.

  • Ahn Young-joon / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 31, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Bog Snorkeling, Air Guitar, Canadian Calf

    Competition in the 2018 Asian Games, the new tallest statue in the world under construction in India, memorials for both Aretha Franklin and Senator John McCain, and much more

  • Lukas Bischoff Photograph / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Aug 30, 2018
    • 24 Photos

    Photos: Along the Namibian Coast

    Namibia has nearly a thousand miles of coastline, shaped by the winds and largely unpopulated, where the Namib Desert meets the Atlantic Ocean.

  • Francisco Robles / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 28, 2018
    • 24 Photos

    Sinkholes: When the Earth Opens Up

    The solid ground beneath our feet can, on rare occasions, simply open up without warning, dropping whatever it was supporting into an unpredictably deep hole.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How Well-Intentioned White Families Can Perpetuate Racism
  2. The Absurdist Spectacle of the Nike Boycotts
  3. It’s Time for the Press to Stop Complaining—And to Start Fighting Back
  4. Why Does the School Day End Two Hours Before the Workday?
  5. Why Kids Want Things
  6. Colin Kaepernick, Nike, and the Myth of Good and Bad Companies
  7. Democrats Are Coming After Kavanaugh on Abortion
  8. A Daily Caller Editor Wrote for an ‘Alt-Right’ Website Using a Pseudonym
  9. Why Technology Favors Tyranny
  10. The Key Lesson of Ayanna Pressley’s Victory
Back to Top