From Cornerstone to Skyscraper: One World Trade Center

Shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, discussion began about what, if anything, to build in place of the fallen Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. After years of planning, negotiation, and false starts, a complex of towers, memorials, and a museum was settled on—its main building a super-tall structure called “Freedom Tower.” Construction of the tower began in 2006. In 2009, the skyscraper was officially renamed One World Trade Center. In 2012, it became the tallest building in New York City. In 2013, its spire was added, allowing One World Trade Center to reach its final height of 1,776 feet, and in 2014, the building opened for business. The final cost of the 104-story tower, which boasts 3 million square feet of rentable space, was more than $3.9 billion. Collected here, a look at the construction and development of the new One World Trade Center, and how it has changed the skyline of New York City.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ng Han Guan / AP
    • In Focus
    • Sep 10, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    Mass Games and Parades: North Korea Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

    Yesterday, to mark its 70th birthday, North Korea held a military parade, put on a massive show with its first “mass games” in five years, and finished with a torchlight parade.

  • Andrew Harnik / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 7, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hovercraft Racing, Mud Wallow, Balls of Fire

    Supreme Court confirmation hearings and protests in Washington, D.C., a military dance in China, a tattoo expo in Russia, a 3-D-printed Egyptian-cat-mummy skeleton, and much more

  • Biggunsband / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Sep 6, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    A Photo Trip to Croatia

    Recent images of Croatia’s dramatic landscape, cities, parks, and shorelines

  • Kyodo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 5, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    Images of the Destruction Left by Typhoon Jebi in Japan

    Yesterday, the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years tore through the western part of the country with heavy rain and violent winds.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Wait, So How Much of the Ocean Is Actually Fished?
  2. Why Is College in America So Expensive?
  3. Cape Town Is an Omen
  4. Doctors Tell All—and It’s Bad
  5. America Wakes Up From Its Dream of Free College
  6. How Well-Intentioned White Families Can Perpetuate Racism
  7. South Koreans Love Their ‘Stress Cafés’
  8. Why Does the School Day End Two Hours Before the Workday?
  9. Serena Williams's U.S. Open Loss Was Humiliating—But Not for Her
  10. What Sierra Burgess Gets Wrong About Consent
Back to Top