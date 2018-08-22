The Athletic Acrobatics of Sepak Takraw

The Southeast Asian game of sepak takraw, sometimes also called chinlone or simply “kick volleyball,” is a team sport in which competitors volley a small woven ball (made of synthetic rubber or rattan) over a five-foot-high (1.52-meter-high) net, using any body part except for their arms or hands. The rules are very similar to volleyball, but the play is much different, as players stretch and launch themselves sideways or flip upside down to kick, pass, tap, or block the ball, their legs and body flying up and crashing back to the court. With both Thailand’s men’s and women’s sepak takraw teams winning gold medals in the Asian Games in Indonesia this week, it seemed like a good time to take a look at some photos of this amazing sport.