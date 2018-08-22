The Athletic Acrobatics of Sepak Takraw

The Southeast Asian game of sepak takraw, sometimes also called chinlone or simply “kick volleyball,” is a team sport in which competitors volley a small woven ball (made of synthetic rubber or rattan) over a five-foot-high (1.52-meter-high) net, using any body part except for their arms or hands. The rules are very similar to volleyball, but the play is much different, as players stretch and launch themselves sideways or flip upside down to kick, pass, tap, or block the ball, their legs and body flying up and crashing back to the court. With both Thailand’s men’s and women’s sepak takraw teams winning gold medals in the Asian Games in Indonesia this week, it seemed like a good time to take a look at some photos of this amazing sport.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Sivaram V / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 22, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Devastating Monsoon Floods in Kerala, India

    India’s southern state of Kerala is suffering its worst flooding in a century, with more than one million people displaced, and more than 400 reported deaths in the past two weeks.

  • Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 21, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    Fleeing Venezuela’s Crushing Economic Crisis

    Hyperinflation, rationing, shortages of power, water, and medicine, low wages, lack of jobs, and years of a worsening crisis have driven hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans to leave their ailing country behind.

  • Libor Hajsky / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 20, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    Photos: 50 Years Since a Soviet Invasion Ended the Prague Spring

    In August 1968, the Soviet Union sent 2,000 tanks and thousands of Warsaw Pact troops into Czechoslovakia to seize control and put down its growing pro-democratic government.

  • Robert F. Bukaty / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 17, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sun Biter, Solar Probe, Belgian Bovines

    Flowers carpet Brussels, a farewell is bid to Aretha Franklin, abandoned share bikes find homes in Germany, a cardboard Viking church collapses in Liverpool, a bridge collapses in Italy, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Trump Supporters Believe He Is Not Corrupt
  2. The Problem With ‘Hey Guys’
  3. Mike Pence’s Outer-Space Gospel
  4. Donald Trump’s Mafia Mind-Set
  5. Trump Believes Fox News—And South Africa Pays the Price
  6. The Humanities Are in Crisis
  7. Trump’s White-Nationalist Pipeline
  8. Trump’s Troubles Are Just Getting Started
  9. Why Trump Can't Understand the Cases Against Manafort and Cohen
  10. The Most Damaging Thing That’s Happened to Trump
Back to Top