Photos: The Queen of Soul's Amazing Career

The legendary soul singer, pianist, and performer Aretha Franklin died on Thursday, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 76. The Queen of Soul will be remembered for countless songs and performances throughout her life, and is eloquently memorialized here by our own Spencer Kornhaber. Below, a collection of images of Franklin’s amazing career, spanning the past five decades.

