Photos of the Week: Sun Biter, Solar Probe, Belgian Bovines

Flowers carpet Brussels, an alt-right rally is met with overwhelming opposition in Washington, D.C., City2Surf takes off in Sydney, the Women’s Softball World Championship is underway in Japan, a farewell is bid to Aretha Franklin, the Obon prayer is made in Japan, abandoned share bikes find homes in Germany, record-setting hot dogs are lined up in Mexico, a cardboard Viking church collapses in Liverpool, a bridge collapses in Italy, a newborn gibbon shows off in Prague, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Walter Iooss. Jr. / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 16, 2018
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: The Queen of Soul's Amazing Career

    A collection of images of Aretha Franklin’s incredible life of performance, spanning the past five decades.

  • Fiona Goodall / Getty for Lumix
    • In Focus
    • Aug 15, 2018
    • 24 Photos

    A Visit to Tuvalu, Surrounded by the Rising Pacific

    Fiona Goodall, a photographer working with Getty Images, recently visited the tiny South Pacific island nation of Tuvalu, a country battling rising sea levels with limited resources.

  • Peter Morgan / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 13, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: 15 Years Since the 2003 Northeast Blackout

    On August 14, 2003, more than 50 million people across eight U.S. states and parts of Canada were left without power for days in the most widespread blackout in North American history.

  • FTCS (SS) Bob Nguyen / U.S. Navy
    • In Focus
    • Aug 10, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Robot Cat, Purple Water, Tunnel of Love

    Missiles fly between Israel and Gaza, dizzying views in Hong Kong, a migrant family is reunited in Guatemala, a boisterous rodeo in Australia, wildfires intensify in California, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What If a Female CEO Acted Like Elon Musk?
  2. Trump’s Risky War of Choice Against the Generals
  3. The Cognitive Biases Tricking Your Brain
  4. Trump Can't Even Honor Aretha Franklin Properly
  5. Are Cities Making Animals Smarter?
  6. The Nastiest Feud in Science
  7. Why the FBI Fired an Agent Who Wrote Anti-Trump Texts
  8. What a Grieving Orca Tells Us
  9. Photos of the Week: Sun Biter, Solar Probe, Belgian Bovines
  10. The U.S. Is Developing a New Way to Weaken Iran
Back to Top