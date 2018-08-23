Photos of the Week: Silent Sam, Turbine Down, Mutton Bustin'

A dance on the beach in England, international competition at the 2018 Asian Games, ink on display at the Shanghai Tattoo Extreme and Body Art Expo,
the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, camels in Inner Mongolia, night patrol in El Salvador, Hurricane Lane seen from orbit, agricultural drones in Japan, lightning over Mexico, and much more.

  • Asia Sports Ventures / Action Images via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 23, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    The Athletic Acrobatics of Sepak Takraw

    A sport in which athletes launch themselves into the air to volley or block a ball over a five-foot-high net using their feet, legs, head, back, or chest—anything other than their arms or hands

  • Sivaram V / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 22, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Devastating Monsoon Floods in Kerala, India

    India’s southern state of Kerala is suffering its worst flooding in a century, with more than one million people displaced, and more than 400 reported deaths in the past two weeks.

  • Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 21, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    Fleeing Venezuela’s Crushing Economic Crisis

    Hyperinflation, rationing, shortages of power, water, and medicine, low wages, lack of jobs, and years of a worsening crisis have driven hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans to leave their ailing country behind.

  • Libor Hajsky / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 20, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    Photos: 50 Years Since a Soviet Invasion Ended the Prague Spring

    In August 1968, the Soviet Union sent 2,000 tanks and thousands of Warsaw Pact troops into Czechoslovakia to seize control and put down its growing pro-democratic government.

