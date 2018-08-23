Photos of the Week: Silent Sam, Turbine Down, Mutton Bustin'

Asia Sports Ventures / Action Images via Reuters In Focus

21 Photos The Athletic Acrobatics of Sepak Takraw A sport in which athletes launch themselves into the air to volley or block a ball over a five-foot-high net using their feet, legs, head, back, or chest—anything other than their arms or hands

Sivaram V / Reuters In Focus

30 Photos Devastating Monsoon Floods in Kerala, India India’s southern state of Kerala is suffering its worst flooding in a century, with more than one million people displaced, and more than 400 reported deaths in the past two weeks.

Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty In Focus

32 Photos Fleeing Venezuela’s Crushing Economic Crisis Hyperinflation, rationing, shortages of power, water, and medicine, low wages, lack of jobs, and years of a worsening crisis have driven hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans to leave their ailing country behind.