Photos of the Week: Proud Walrus, Irate Elephant, Jovian Clouds

Stephanie Keith / Reuters In Focus

30 Photos A 400-Mile Ride to Mark 150 Years of the Fort Laramie Peace Treaty Stephanie Keith, a photographer with Reuters, accompanied the Fort Laramie treaty riders from Green Grass, South Dakota, to Fort Laramie, Wyoming, commemorating 150 years of the peace treaty between the Sioux Nation and the U.S. government.

Aly Song / Reuters In Focus

24 Photos China Is Still Sorting Through Its Colorful Bike-Share Graveyards Remember that “Bike-Share Oversupply in China” photo story from March? There were just so many bikes, Chinese cities are still dealing with massive bicycle graveyards.

Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty In Focus

28 Photos Dramatic Photos of the California Wildfires Dry conditions, high temperatures, and strong winds have once more spawned several large and destructive wildfires across the state of California.