Photos of the Week: Bog Snorkeling, Air Guitar, Canadian Calf

Competition in the 2018 Asian Games, a mass wedding in South Korea, tomatoes in flight at “La Tomatina,” a gathering of World War I re-enactors in Verdun, the new tallest statue in the world, under construction in India, a swarm of bees in New York's Times Square, hatchling crocodiles in France, memorials for both Aretha Franklin and Senator John McCain, and much more.

