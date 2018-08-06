Photos of Abandoned Russia

Across the vastness of Russia—the world’s largest country, at some 6.6 million square miles—and over the span of its long history, countless houses, factories, churches, villages, military bases, and other structures have been built and then left behind. Imperial-era palaces, the log cabins of pioneers in the Far East, Christian cathedrals, massive Soviet blocks of concrete, speculative mining camps, and more. For years now, photographers have traveled across Russia finding and photographing these intriguing ghost towns, empty Soviet factories, toppling houses, and crumbling chapels.