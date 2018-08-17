Photos: 50 Years Since a Soviet Invasion Ended the Prague Spring

In 1968, during a period called the “Prague Spring,” Alexander Dubček, the newly elected leader of Czechoslovakia, enacted pro-democracy reforms that loosened state control and expanded individual rights, giving hope to Czech citizens and angering the Soviet Union. Soviet leaders in Moscow believed that Czechoslovakia, a member of the Warsaw Pact, had gone too far, and summoned Czech leaders for discussions. By late summer, the talks were not going the way the Kremlin had wanted, so more than 2,000 tanks and thousands more Warsaw Pact troops were sent to invade and occupy the country on August 21. In the first weeks, occupying soldiers were met with protests and limited resistance, and more than 70 civilians were killed in the conflicts. Within the following year, resistance faded, Dubček was removed from office, his reforms were undone, and a more Soviet-controlled government was installed.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Robert F. Bukaty / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 17, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sun Biter, Solar Probe, Belgian Bovines

    Flowers carpet Brussels, a farewell is bid to Aretha Franklin, abandoned share bikes find homes in Germany, a cardboard Viking church collapses in Liverpool, a bridge collapses in Italy, and much more.

  • Walter Iooss. Jr. / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 16, 2018
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: The Queen of Soul's Amazing Career

    A collection of images of Aretha Franklin’s incredible life of performance, spanning the past five decades.

  • Fiona Goodall / Getty for Lumix
    • In Focus
    • Aug 15, 2018
    • 24 Photos

    A Visit to Tuvalu, Surrounded by the Rising Pacific

    Fiona Goodall, a photographer working with Getty Images, recently visited the tiny South Pacific island nation of Tuvalu, a country battling rising sea levels with limited resources.

  • Peter Morgan / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 13, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: 15 Years Since the 2003 Northeast Blackout

    On August 14, 2003, more than 50 million people across eight U.S. states and parts of Canada were left without power for days in the most widespread blackout in North American history.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. America’s Invisible Pot Addicts
  2. The Lazy Trope of the Unethical Female Journalist
  3. Are Trump’s Lawyers an Asset or a Liability?
  4. The First Lesson of Marriage 101: There Are No Soul Mates
  5. Fresno’s Mason-Dixon Line
  6. The Enduring Appeal of the ‘Fake Relationship’ Rom-Com
  7. Why It Feels So Terrible to Drop Your Kid at College
  8. What If a Female CEO Acted Like Elon Musk?
  9. The Nastiest Feud in Science
  10. The Pursuit of Blondness
Back to Top