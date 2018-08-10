Photos: 15 Years Since the 2003 Northeast Blackout

On August 14, 2003, a series of faults caused by tree branches touching power lines in Ohio, which were then complicated by human error, software issues, and equipment failures, led to the most widespread blackout in North American history. More than 50 million people across eight northeastern U.S. states and parts of Canada were left without power for at least 24 hours, and many of them were in the dark for weeks. In New York City, thousands of commuters were stranded when the power cut out late on a Thursday afternoon. Memories of the 9/11 attacks only two years earlier were fresh in people’s minds as scenes of thousands of people evacuating Manhattan on foot were replayed.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • FTCS (SS) Bob Nguyen / U.S. Navy
    • In Focus
    • Aug 10, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Robot Cat, Purple Water, Tunnel of Love

    Missiles fly between Israel and Gaza, dizzying views in Hong Kong, a migrant family is reunited in Guatemala, a boisterous rodeo in Australia, wildfires intensify in California, and much more.

  • Tatan Syuflana / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 9, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    Images From the Lombok Island Earthquake

    On the Indonesian island of Lombok, near Bali, at least 250 deaths and many hundreds of injuries have been reported, and tens of thousands have been left homeless.

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 8, 2018
    • 17 Photos

    Historic Cat Photos on International Cat Day

    Fashions and technologies may change over time, but cats never go out of style.

  • Vadim Razumov / Wikipedia
    • In Focus
    • Aug 7, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of Abandoned Russia

    For years, photographers have traveled across Russia finding and photographing intriguing ghost towns, empty Soviet factories, toppling houses, and crumbling churches.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Nastiest Feud in Science
  2. Dinesh D’Souza and the Decline of Conservatism
  3. The Universe as We Understand It May Be Impossible
  4. The Next Populist Revolution Will Be Latino
  5. The Wonder Plant That Could Slash Fertilizer Use
  6. The Master of Negation
  7. The Strange, Unique Intimacy of the Roommate Relationship
  8. The Doctor Doesn’t Listen to Her. But the Media Is Starting To.
  9. Why the Left Is So Afraid of Jordan Peterson
  10. The Gun Guru of YouTube
Back to Top