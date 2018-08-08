Images From the Lombok Island Earthquake

On the night of August 5, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Lombok and nearby Bali. The northern area of Lombok was badly affected, with thousands of buildings damaged or destroyed. Indonesian authorities are still working to evacuate and shelter those in need, and have issued varying updates, but at least 250 deaths have been reported so far, many hundreds of injuries, and tens of thousands have been left homeless. The area was hit by a foreshock 6.4-magnitude quake on July 29, and has experienced a number of aftershocks, including a 5.9-magnitude tremor yesterday.