Earlier this century, the International Fund for Animal Welfare declared August 8 to be International Cat Day, a day set aside to celebrate our feline friends that apparently just can’t get enough attention. To honor this day, I’ve gathered a small collection of archival images of cats and kittens below. The fashions and technologies may change over time, but cats never go out of style.
Historic Cat Photos on International Cat Day
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.