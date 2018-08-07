Historic Cat Photos on International Cat Day

Earlier this century, the International Fund for Animal Welfare declared August 8 to be International Cat Day, a day set aside to celebrate our feline friends that apparently just can’t get enough attention. To honor this day, I’ve gathered a small collection of archival images of cats and kittens below. The fashions and technologies may change over time, but cats never go out of style.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

