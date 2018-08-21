Devastating Monsoon Floods in Kerala, India

India’s southern state of Kerala is suffering its worst monsoon flooding in a century, with more than one million people displaced, and more than 400 reported deaths in the past two weeks. Aid agencies and government groups have set up more than 4,000 relief camps, while rescue personnel are making their way to submerged villages in helicopters and boats, bringing supplies, and evacuating those they can find. Weeks of heavy rainfall have caused dams to open their floodgates, triggered landslides in the mountains, and swamped the coastal regions of Kerala. Only in recent days have floodwaters begun to recede, allowing more access for aid workers and rescuers.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 21, 2018
    • 32 Photos

    Fleeing Venezuela’s Crushing Economic Crisis

    Hyperinflation, rationing, shortages of power, water, and medicine, low wages, lack of jobs, and years of a worsening crisis have driven hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans to leave their ailing country behind.

  • Libor Hajsky / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 20, 2018
    • 27 Photos

    Photos: 50 Years Since a Soviet Invasion Ended the Prague Spring

    In August 1968, the Soviet Union sent 2,000 tanks and thousands of Warsaw Pact troops into Czechoslovakia to seize control and put down its growing pro-democratic government.

  • Robert F. Bukaty / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 17, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sun Biter, Solar Probe, Belgian Bovines

    Flowers carpet Brussels, a farewell is bid to Aretha Franklin, abandoned share bikes find homes in Germany, a cardboard Viking church collapses in Liverpool, a bridge collapses in Italy, and much more.

  • Walter Iooss. Jr. / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 16, 2018
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: The Queen of Soul's Amazing Career

    A collection of images of Aretha Franklin’s incredible life of performance, spanning the past five decades.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Trump Supporters Believe He Is Not Corrupt
  2. The President Is a Crook
  3. Collusion Isn’t Trump’s Biggest Problem Anymore
  4. The Lazy Trope of the Unethical Female Journalist
  5. The Most Damaging Thing That’s Happened to Trump
  6. ‘We Are All Accumulating Mountains of Things’
  7. Duncan Hunter's Indictment Is a Threat to the Republican House Majority
  8. America’s Invisible Pot Addicts
  9. Scientists Stunned By a Neanderthal Hybrid Discovered in a Siberian Cave
  10. What Trump Knew and Voters Didn't
Back to Top