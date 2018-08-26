Daily Life in Maine, as Photographed by Robert F. Bukaty

The photographer Robert F. Bukaty has been working for the Associated Press since 1993, and was a member of the AP team that won the 1999 Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of President Clinton’s impeachment. However, Bukaty’s many photographs of everyday life in the state of Maine, where he is based, are a constant source of joy and wonder. The images are beautifully made portraits of Maine’s people, its landscape, its wildlife, and, of course, its ever-changing seasons. Gathered here, moving from spring to winter, is a collection of some of his Maine photography from the past few years.