A Look Back at Hurricane Harvey: One Year Since Landfall

A year ago this weekend, Hurricane Harvey came ashore, roaring into Texas and Louisiana. Trapped between weather systems, Harvey sat in place over Southeast Texas for days, dumping trillions of gallons of rain and spawning unprecedented flooding. Harvey set the record as the wettest tropical cyclone ever to hit the contiguous United States, and tied with Katrina as one of the costliest tropical cyclones in history. More than 75 people died in Texas, and billions of dollars in damages were incurred. Today, the Associated Press reports that “although many Texas families are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Harvey … daily life has mostly returned to normal in many of the hardest hit communities.” See also reporting from our own Elaina Plott, who spent time with the current and former mayors of Houston, finding out why Hurricane Harvey is Houston’s unending nightmare.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Robert F. Bukaty / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 27, 2018
    • 36 Photos

    Daily Life in Maine, as Photographed by Robert F. Bukaty

    Based in Portland, the photographer Robert F. Bukaty has been working for the AP since 1993, making thousands of photos of Maine’s people, landscape, wildlife, and, of course, its ever-changing seasons.

  • Robert F. Bukaty / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 24, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Silent Sam, Turbine Down, Mutton Bustin’

    A dance on the beach in England, international competition at the 2018 Asian Games, the hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, night patrol in El Salvador, Hurricane Lane seen from orbit, agricultural drones in Japan, and much more

  • Asia Sports Ventures / Action Images via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 23, 2018
    • 21 Photos

    The Athletic Acrobatics of Sepak Takraw

    A sport in which athletes launch themselves into the air to volley or block a ball over a five-foot-high net using their feet, legs, head, back, or chest—anything other than their arms or hands

  • Sivaram V / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 22, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Devastating Monsoon Floods in Kerala, India

    India’s southern state of Kerala is suffering its worst flooding in a century, with more than one million people displaced, and more than 400 reported deaths in the past two weeks.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. John McCain’s Final Letter to America
  2. If You Watch Nothing Else of Who Is America?, Watch the Segment With O.J. Simpson
  3. The Sex-Abuse Scandal Has Come for Pope Francis
  4. How This Will End
  5. America Soured on My Multiracial Family
  6. Turkey Made a Bet Against Assad—And Lost
  7. China Is Treating Islam Like a Mental Illness
  8. Why Trump Supporters Believe He Is Not Corrupt
  9. Russia’s Favorite Mercenaries
  10. How the Dutch Do Sex Ed
Back to Top