A Look Back at Hurricane Harvey: One Year Since Landfall

A year ago this weekend, Hurricane Harvey came ashore, roaring into Texas and Louisiana. Trapped between weather systems, Harvey sat in place over Southeast Texas for days, dumping trillions of gallons of rain, and spawning unprecedented flooding. Harvey set the record as the wettest tropical cyclone ever to hit the contiguous United States, and tied with Katrina as one of the costliest tropical cyclones in history. More than 75 people died in Texas, and billions of dollars in damages were incurred. Today, the Associated Press reports that “although many Texas families are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Harvey...daily life has mostly returned to normal in many of the hardest hit communities.” See also reporting from our own Elaina Plott, who spent time with the current and former Mayors of Houston, finding out why Hurricane Harvey Is Houston’s Unending Nightmare.

