Photos of the Week: Stilt Dance, Pony Swim, Giant Revolver

Protesting the Tour de France, sunflowers in Umbria, fishing in New York, mud games in Germany, murals on a barrier wall in Bethlehem, an Atlantic puffin in Wales, vertical landscapes in China, a women-only motorcycle festival in Germany, wildfires in California and Greece, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 26, 2018
    • 38 Photos

    Photos: Made in China

    A collection of recent images showing some of the work taking place in China’s factories, showrooms, workshops, and construction sites.

  • FG / Bauer-Griffin / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 25, 2018
    • 50 Photos

    30 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1988

    Take a step into a visual time capsule for a brief look at the world three decades ago.

  • Valerie Gache / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 24, 2018
    • 30 Photos

    Photos of the Devastating Wildfires Outside Athens, Greece

    Strong winds drove wildfires across the villages, hills, and forests around Athens, Greece, starting on July 23, with authorities blaming the fires for at least 74 deaths.

  • Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 23, 2018
    • 20 Photos

    Japan’s Fiery Toyohashi Gion Festival

    A spectacular festival of handheld fireworks that dates back more than 350 years

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Roseanne, Hannity, and the One Joke That Reveals So Much
  2. Artificial Intelligence Shows Why Atheism Is Unpopular
  3. Michael Cohen's Astonishing Claim About the Trump Tower Meeting
  4. Is a Blue Wave on Its Way?
  5. Michael Cohen's Claim 'Is Not Worth Anything Unless It Can be Corroborated'
  6. Teens Are Debating the News on Instagram
  7. The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy
  8. Emails From Trump Education Official Reveal Ties to For-Profit Colleges
  9. Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
  10. What Rereading Childhood Books Teaches Adults About Themselves
Back to Top