Photos of the Week: Pug Mugshot, Umbrella Sky, Helsinki Summit

Splashing in New York City, deadly protests in Nicaragua, a reunited migrant family in Texas, tornado damage in Iowa, mammoth transport in Austria, prayers for rain in India, meat-eating plants in Colombia, France wins the World Cup in Russia, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • HelloRF Zcool / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Jul 19, 2018
    • 28 Photos

    A Photo Trip to China’s Qiandongnan Prefecture

    In south central China’s Guizhou province sits Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, home to nearly four million people, beautiful scenery, and colorful festivals.

  • Marco Longari / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 17, 2018
    • 15 Photos

    Afriski: Lesotho's Only Ski Resort

    High in the Mountains of Lesotho, sits Afriski, one of only two ski resorts in southern Africa.

  • Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 13, 2018
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Atomic Art, Moon Pool, Giant Iceberg

    The Royal Air Force celebrates its centennial in London, World Cup emotions run high, the Running of the Bulls begins in Spain, Tour de France riders pass through stage six, and much more.

  • Kyodo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 12, 2018
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: Death Toll Reaches 200 in Devastating Japan Floods

    Over the weekend, sustained heavy rainfall hit parts of western and central Japan, causing flash flooding, setting off landslides, and submerging floodplains.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Barack Obama Still Doesn’t Understand Donald Trump
  2. The World Burns. Sarah Sanders Says This Is Fine.
  3. The French Don’t Understand American Identity Politics
  4. White College Graduates Are Doing Great With Their Parents' Money
  5. A New Talking Point From the Pro-Trump Fringe
  6. The Worst Russia Blunder in 70 Years
  7. A Dispatch From an Exclusive Retreat for Intelligence Officials
  8. The Vindication of Cheese, Butter, and Full-Fat Milk
  9. How Putin Squandered His Helsinki Triumph
  10. The Democratic Party Apologizes to Black Voters
Back to Top