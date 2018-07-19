Photos of the Week: Pug Mugshot, Umbrella Sky, Helsinki Summit

HelloRF Zcool / Shutterstock In Focus

28 Photos A Photo Trip to China’s Qiandongnan Prefecture In south central China’s Guizhou province sits Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, home to nearly four million people, beautiful scenery, and colorful festivals.

Marco Longari / AFP / Getty In Focus

15 Photos Afriski: Lesotho's Only Ski Resort High in the Mountains of Lesotho, sits Afriski, one of only two ski resorts in southern Africa.

Ilya Naymushin / Reuters In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Atomic Art, Moon Pool, Giant Iceberg The Royal Air Force celebrates its centennial in London, World Cup emotions run high, the Running of the Bulls begins in Spain, Tour de France riders pass through stage six, and much more.